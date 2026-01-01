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Cybercrime epidemic is putting millions of lives at risk

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Shafaqna English- The internet reaches into every corner of the world, and it is vital to everything from health systems and financial markets to public services and election organising, while the cybercrime epidemic is putting millions of lives at risk.

The costs associated with this global epidemic of cybercrime rise into the trillions, and this trend is accompanied by an increase in the rate of State-linked online attacks on civilian and humanitarian infrastructure.

The growing scale and sophistication of these challenges mean that narrow, technical solutions to cybersecurity are no longer enough.

Sources: News.un.org

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