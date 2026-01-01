Research: 63% of Muslims in USA experienced religious discrimination in 2025

Shafaqna English- In 2025, 63% of Muslims in the U.S. said they experienced religious discrimination, according to the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, a research organization that focuses on Muslim Americans.

When the US Fights in the Middle East, it leads to increased discrimination against Muslim and Arab communities in the US.

Global conflicts in the Middle East tend to provoke Islamophobia, meaning hatred and fear of Muslim people, in the US.

Some Muslim community leaders in the US warn that Muslim and Arab communities may face increased hostility as the war intensifies.

Fouad Berry, a board member at the Islamic Institute of Knowledge in Dearborn, Michigan, said that the community center and mosque is heightening security because of the war.

Sources: Mississippi Free Press

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