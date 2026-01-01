Some countries in EU are regularizing undocumented migrants

Shafaqna English- Some countries in the EU are regularizing undocumented migrants while stepping up efforts to recruit from abroad to cope.

According to a report by the European Data Journalism Network (EDJN), Europe is losing its most educated youth who are leaving for better opportunities abroad. Citing a 2023 survey, the EDJN stated that 41% of young people plan to or would like to move abroad. In Ireland, Cyprus, Hungary, Spain, Italy, and Greece, more than half of the young people said that they would like to leave their country of origin.

Sources: Info Migrants

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