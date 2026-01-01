English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Some countries in EU are regularizing undocumented migrants

0

Shafaqna English- Some countries in the EU are regularizing undocumented migrants while stepping up efforts to recruit from abroad to cope.

According to a report by the European Data Journalism Network (EDJN), Europe is losing its most educated youth who are leaving for better opportunities abroad. Citing a 2023 survey, the EDJN stated that 41% of young people plan to or would like to move abroad. In Ireland, Cyprus, Hungary, Spain, Italy, and Greece, more than half of the young people said that they would like to leave their country of origin.

Sources: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France rescues 119 migrants attempting to cross English Channel

leila yazdani

Trump administration to re-terminate legal status of people who entered US with CBP One app

leila yazdani

IOM: Almost 8000 migrants died or disappeared worldwide in 2025

leila yazdani

Over 600 irregular migrants cross English Channel in one day

leila yazdani

False blame on migrants for crime statistics in Germany

nafiseh yazdani

Migrants are worried after Germany cuts access to integration courses

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.