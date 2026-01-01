Senior Official of Al-Abbas (AS) Shrine: Covenant of Imam Ali (AS) to Malik Al-Ashtar is essential for every leader in societies

Shafaqna English- The Senior Official of the Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine, Sayed Ahmad al-Safi, said that the Covenant of Imam Ali (AS) to Malik al-Ashtar is essential for every leader and administrator in societies.

This came during his reception of the head of the House of Sciences of Nahj al-Balagha at the holy shrine, Dr. Lewa Al-Hassan Al-Attiyah, and listening to a detailed explanation about the house’s scientific efforts and activities to spread the thought of the Commander of the Faithful (AS), and its latest publication, “The Covenant of Imam Ali (AS) to Malik al-Ashtar.”

His Eminence Sayed Al-Safi praised the latest publication of the house and the artistic and scientific precision that accompanied the design, affirming that providing this great humanitarian document in an accessible manner contributes to spreading the values of justice and superior management among various segments of society, emphasizing the need for every leader and administrator in communities for this document.

Sources: Alkafeel

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