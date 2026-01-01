UNRWA: Skin infections surge in Gaza due to medicine shortages

Shafaqna English- Gazans are increasingly suffering from skin infections due to a surge in pests, including rats, lice, fleas and mites, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

UNRWA said its health teams are treating about 40% of “thousands of cases,” noting that such conditions are “usually easily managed with simple remedies,” which are currently unavailable in Gaza.

“In Gaza, basic medicines are in short supply and many children are left without the treatment they need,” the UN agency added in a statement on US social media company X.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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