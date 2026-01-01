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Iraq’s PM-designate to submit cabinet on May 9

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Shafaqna English- Iraq’s prime minister-designate, Ali al-Zaidi, plans to submit his 22-ministry cabinet on May 9, ahead of a confidence vote in parliament.
Ali al-Zaidi has informed leaders of the Coordination Framework of his intention to present his ministerial cabinet on May 9, with parliament scheduled to hold a confidence vote the following week.
“Al-Zaidi has the constitutional time required to finalize his government lineup and submit it to the Council of Representatives within the designated period,” MP Mohammed al-Shammari told Shafaq News on Monday. Intensive political efforts are underway, he added, to resolve all remaining ministerial appointments before the confidence session.
Cabinet portfolio allocation remains incomplete, with negotiations still active across political blocs.

Sources: ShafaqNews

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