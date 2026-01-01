[Shafaqna interview] “Religious institutions across all faiths must be steadfast in fighting illiteracy and poverty”

Shafaqna English- “Religious institutions across all faiths must be steadfast in their responsibilities in fighting the scourge of illiteracy and poverty. These tools are being used by foes of religious beliefs in causing wanton destruction to respective adherents and followers of religion globally”, Ibrahim Sabo Yunusa, a Nigerian Muslim, expressed in an interview with Shafaqna English.

According to Shafaqna, Ibrahim Sabo Yunusa is a medical consultant and hafidz of the glorious Quran in Nigeria. In an interview with Shafaqna English, he expresses his views about the future of religion in the world.

Shafaqna: In an increasingly globalized and interconnected world, how do you envision the role of religion evolving across different societies and cultures?

Ibrahim: The genesis behind the creation of mankind and spirit is to worship Almighty Allah (SWA) alone, devoid of partners. Apparently, Allah (SWA), our creator and sustainer, reminds us in the glorious Quran, the essence of our creation in a broad sense, in Surah al-Dhariyat, that “Mankind and spirits were created purposely to worship Allah (SWA)”. The contemporary world continues to be ascribable to the daily prayers and supplications of religious groups in their worship temples or at home. The constant trooping of people into religion globally is an attestation of religion playing a decisive role across various societies and cultures.

Shafaqna: How can religions maintain their core spiritual and ethical values while adapting to the changing social, political, and cultural realities of the 21st century?

Ibrahim: Religious institutions across all faiths must be steadfast in their responsibilities in fighting the scourge of illiteracy and poverty. These tools are being used by foes of religious beliefs in causing wanton destruction to respective adherents and followers of religion globally. It is a truism Muslims rich countries need to create a prompt fund to assist Muslims countries ravaged by poverty and illiteracy by setting up industries and schools in the affected countries to minimise this flagellum to a standstill. Religious leaders should uphold the tenets of religious virtue by inculcating moral values and discipline among their followers in all their congregational activities, signaling a breakthrough in mind redemption, thus putting into practice the knowledge and admonition they gain in mind and body cleansing for the overall benefit of the family and the society they are living in.

“Religious leaders should elbow grease by being rectitude, and upright teaching in disseminating the creed of truth to their assorted congregations with more emphasis on respective other religions’ beliefs”

Shafaqna: How do younger generations perceive religion today, and what implications does this have for the future continuity or transformation of religious traditions?

Ibrahim: The younger generations perceive religion as an embodiment of life, a transformation of body and mind, as a magnanimous number of young people are seen predominantly embracing religion to a greater extent, and are those who assemble in worship centres for prayers and supplications, and are anxious to seek knowledge of their respective religion for life conformity and development.

Shafaqna: Can religion effectively address contemporary global challenges such as climate change, social inequality, and ethical dilemmas in science and technology? If so, how?

Ibrahim: Unarguably, religion plays a vital role in contemporary global issues. To make it clear, the monumental achievements and development that characterised this world since its inception are rigorously because of religion, noting the immense impact of religious knowledge books that were translated into Western dialects from the period of the Renaissance in the eighteenth century, which later translated into the age of enlightenment letters and science. In addition, each succeeding century had surpassed its preceding one in knowledge and achievements. In the glorious Quran, Allah (SWA) reminds us in infinite verses how He created human beings, spirits, and others’ creations, which He said we don’t know. Besides, our leader, mentor, and role model Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in hadith recounts countless scientific and technological developments of this world, before his departure more than 1,400 years ago. Frankly speaking, Islamic books narrate the developmental progress of this world more than any other religion, which spans several spheres of human endeavour. The likes of Ibn Sina, who wrote several books of medicine over 600 years ago, and Al-Khwarizmi, the man with the origin of Algebra in the 9th century, who revolutionized mathematics, to mention but a few, work sedulously in reshaping the world’s science and medicine innovations.

“We should uphold with high esteem other religious opinions while advocating for peace, tranquillity, and reconciliation globally”

Shafaqna: How do you see the relationship between religion and identity evolving, particularly in multicultural and pluralistic societies?

Ibrahim: As a faithful and devoted follower of a particular religion, one needs to be identified with the particular religion one belongs to for embellishments and to distinguish oneself from others, and for recognition by one’s fellow. The multicultural couple with pluralistic societies imbibe religiously to safeguard the entity and doctrine of schools of thought.

Shafaqna: Looking ahead, do you believe religion will become more unified through shared values or more diverse and individualized? What factors will shape this trajectory?

Ibrahim: Religion plays a primordial role from the onset in uniting faithful individuals of the same faith under one umbrella. But in the twist and turn of events, unifying others religiously under one banner will be more diverse in versatility, taking a profound look at miscellaneous beliefs, and firmly believing in one’s faith and religion. In conclusion, religious leaders should elbow grease by being rectitude, and upright teaching in disseminating the creed of truth to their assorted congregations with more emphasis on respective other religions’ beliefs, devoid of blasphemous words or written of either parody, lampoon, or spoof. We should uphold with high esteem other religious opinions while advocating for peace, tranquillity, and reconciliation globally.

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