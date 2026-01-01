Iraq launches development campaign to bolster Baghdad’s tourism sector for 2026

Shafaqna English- Iraq announced a massive development campaign aimed at upgrading roads, green spaces, and parks to bolster Baghdad’s tourism sector.

These efforts include the integration of modern technologies for street paving and the expansion of water and sewage networks to accommodate the city’s growing population.

According to Municipality spokesperson Uday Al-Jandil, Baghdad’s selection as the Capital of Arab Tourism is a direct result of comprehensive structural improvements. Consequently, the city has transformed into a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists seeking cultural and aesthetic experiences.

Sources: Iraqi News

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