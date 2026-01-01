Australia’s bid to resist fuel supply shocks

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(6 May 2026), Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia is investing ​A$10 billion ($7.22 billion) to increase its domestic fuel reserves and create a permanent government-controlled fuel stockpile.

According to Albanese, the enlarged reserves—totaling roughly 1 billion liters (264 million gallons)—will guarantee that Australia maintains a minimum of 50 days’ worth of fuel on its own soil, protecting the nation against potential future supply disruptions.

Source: Reuters

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