English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Australia’s bid to resist fuel supply shocks

0

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(6 May 2026), Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia is investing ​A$10 billion ($7.22 billion) to increase its domestic fuel reserves and create a permanent government-controlled fuel stockpile.

According to Albanese, the enlarged reserves—totaling roughly 1 billion liters (264 million gallons)—will guarantee that Australia maintains a minimum of 50 days’ worth of fuel on its own soil, protecting the nation against potential future supply disruptions.

SourceReuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Global wave of crackdown on social media

asadian

Growing interest in electric trucks in Australia

asadian

Australia: Islamic Council of Victoria calls out ‘anti-Muslim hate’ after suspicious fire at new mosque

leila yazdani

Melbourne mosque shut after suspicious package discovered

nasibeh yazdani

Sky hosts red moon

asadian

Canada looks to boost commerce with Asia–Pacific region

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.