Think outside the bots

Shafaqna English- AI can make life easier, but scientists warn that relying on it too heavily may weaken important mental skills such as memory, creativity, attention and critical thinking. Much like GPS reduced our sense of direction and search engines made us remember less, AI may encourage people to outsource the very mental effort that keeps the brain sharp, according to BBC.

Researchers say the real danger is not the tool itself, but how easily it lets us trade thinking for polished results. Studies suggest frequent AI users may become more likely to accept answers without questioning them, especially in areas where they lack expertise. This can lead to what some researchers call “cognitive surrender” — trusting AI over your own judgment, even when it is wrong.

Experts argue that mental friction matters. The struggle to solve a problem, form an idea or remember information is part of how learning happens. If AI removes that process entirely, people may lose the cognitive workout that supports deeper thinking and originality.

To avoid this, specialists recommend using AI more deliberately. Try thinking through a problem yourself before turning to a chatbot. Write down your own ideas first, especially for creative work, then use AI only to refine or challenge them. When learning, take notes, ask AI to quiz you or turn key points into flashcards so your brain stays actively involved.

The message is not to reject AI, but to keep humans in control. If used carefully, AI can support thinking rather than replace it. But if used passively, it risks making convenience more powerful than thought itself.

Source: BBC

www.shafaqna.com