Reform UK candidates post Islamophobic online content

Shafaqna English- Reform UK candidates in this week’s local elections have posted Islamophobic online content.

Some of the candidates also expressed support for far-right figures including Tommy Robinson, raising concerns that leader Nigel Farage is failing to tackle extremism in his party.

Farage had previously boasted that Reform operates the best candidate vetting system in British politics.

But the apparent failure to detect extremist candidates could heighten concern amid expectations that the party will win more than 1,500 seats across England.

Sources: Arab News

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