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WHO expressed concern about maternal health risks in Afghanistan

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Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) has once again expressed concern about maternal health risks in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the organization said that although the country has witnessed progress in the health sector in recent years, especially in maternal and newborn care, maternal health risks remain high.

Antenatal care coverage has increased from 31% to 76%, and skilled birth attendance has risen from 24% to 67%. However, mothers still face serious health risks during pregnancy and delivery.

Sources: Tolo News

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