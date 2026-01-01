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Recognition rates for Afghan women seeking asylum in UK dropped sharply

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Shafaqna English- Recognition rates for Afghan women and girls seeking asylum in the United Kingdom have dropped sharply, raising concerns among rights group. Last year, at least 370 women and girls were denied asylum.

According to an April 2026 report released by Amnesty International and the Gender Action for Peace and Security (GAPS) network, the proportion of successful Afghan asylum claims has fallen from 96 percent to just 34 percent since the current UK government took office. Last year, at least 370 Afghan women and girls were refused asylum.

Sources: Infomigrants

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