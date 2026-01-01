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Afghan girls once again call for reopening of secondary schools

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Shafaqna English- Several girls deprived of education in Afghanistan have once again called for the reopening of schools above the sixth grade.

Hosai and Masouma are among the girls left out of education who study together. These two friends are 10th-grade students who still hope for the reopening of schools.

They consider education essential for Afghanistan’s progress and therefore urge the Taliban to allow girls to return to classrooms.

Meanwhile, UNICEF, which has repeatedly warned about the consequences of banning girls from schools, now reports that educational packages have been provided to more than four million schoolchildren in Afghanistan. UNICEF says every child deserves a safe learning environment and the necessary tools to build their future.

Sources: Tolo News

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