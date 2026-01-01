US Muslim group calls on Congress to condemn Israeli attacks on Christians

Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on members of Congress to condemn Israeli attacks targeting Christians in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon.

CAIR accused Israel of “attacking Christian worshippers outside a holy site” and “desecrating Christian religious symbols.”

“The members of Congress who vote to fund the Israeli military and insist that American Christians have a religious obligation to support Israel should the first ones in line to condemn Israel’s attacks on Christians,” it said in a statement.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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