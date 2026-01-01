[Shafaqna exclusive] Custodians of Holy Shrine of Imam al-Ridha (AS) arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan

Shafaqna English- A distinguished delegation of custodians from the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (A.S.) arrived in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, where they received a warm and heartfelt welcome from devotees and admirers of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S.).

To mark the occasion, a spiritually uplifting gathering was held after the Maghrib and Isha prayers at Jamia Imam Sadiq (A.S.) in G-9, Islamabad. The event drew a large number of believers, scholars, and lovers of the Holy Household (A.S.), creating an atmosphere filled with devotion, reverence, and spiritual emotion.

The visiting delegation included Hujjat al-Islam Allama Syed Jalal Hussaini, Head of the Library, Museum, and Documentation Center of Astan Quds Razavi; Dr. Emad Kashani, Director of Communications and International Affairs at Astan Quds Razavi; and internationally acclaimed Qur’an reciter Ustad Muhammad Reza Shafiee.

During the gathering, speakers highlighted the teachings and legacy of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S.), the esteemed spiritual status of Imam al-Ridha (A.S.), and the importance of unity, awareness, and harmony within the Muslim world. The soulful recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Ustad Muhammad Reza Shafiee deeply moved the audience and filled the gathering with peace and spiritual serenity.

The most emotional and memorable moment of the ceremony came during the special visitation of the sacred flag from the golden dome of the Holy Shrine of Imam al-Ridha (A.S.). Participants became overwhelmed with emotion, many shedding tears while chanting “Labbaik Ya Reza,” as the gathering transformed into a deeply spiritual and unforgettable experience.

Attendees described the visit of the shrine custodians as a great blessing and a rare opportunity to spiritually reconnect with Imam al-Ridha (A.S.), widely revered as the Imam of compassion and mercy.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the unity and dignity of the Muslim Ummah, peace and stability in Pakistan, and harmony across the world.

www.shafaqna.com