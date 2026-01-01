Head of IRCS: Iran submits 35 cases of humanitarian law violations to ICC during US-Israeli war

Shafaqna English- 35 documented cases of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) violations during the US-Israeli war on Iran have been officially registered and accepted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand stated that during a recent visit by the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Tehran, the Iranian side called for a formal declaration condemning attacks on Red Crescent facilities, hospitals, and civilian centers as illegal acts.

In response, the ICRC chief issued an official letter expressing full support for the Iranian Red Crescent Society while formally condemning attacks on relief centers and civilian populations.

The IRCS chief also highlighted his discussions with the ICRC regarding the Touska, a vessel illegally seized by the United States. He noted that the ship was carrying vital raw materials for manufacturing dialysis machines and other essential medical supplies.

Sources: IRNA

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