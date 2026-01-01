Traces of well-timed oil market trades

Shafaqna English– According to traders, market specialists, and an analysis of exchange data , bets on falling oil prices worth up to $7 billion were placed in a highly timely manner during March and April.

These were spread across several exchanges and included different fuels and derivatives, all just ahead of President Donald Trump’s major announcements on Iranian policy.

This precise timing has led legal experts and lawmakers to call for regulatory investigations into potential insider trading or information leaks.

Source: Reuters

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