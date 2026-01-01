Sudan Seeks Indonesian Investment in Halal and Agriculture Sectors

Shafaqna English- Sudan is inviting Indonesia to invest in its agriculture and halal industries, positioning itself as a gateway to Africa’s halal market of 1.4 billion people, 60% of whom are Muslim, according to Jakarta Globe.

Ambassador Yassir Mohamed Ali said Sudan offers vast potential in agriculture, food security, infrastructure, and energy, citing over 80 million hectares of arable land and readiness to allocate 100,000 hectares for Indonesian projects.

He linked the partnership to Indonesia’s food security goals under President Prabowo Subianto, and also encouraged cooperation in post-war reconstruction, including oil, gas, and renewable energy.

Source: Jakarta Globe

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