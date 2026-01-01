English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
BusinessFeatured 2Other News

Sudan Seeks Indonesian Investment in Halal and Agriculture Sectors

0

Shafaqna English- Sudan is inviting Indonesia to invest in its agriculture and halal industries, positioning itself as a gateway to Africa’s halal market of 1.4 billion people, 60% of whom are Muslim, according to Jakarta Globe.

Ambassador Yassir Mohamed Ali said Sudan offers vast potential in agriculture, food security, infrastructure, and energy, citing over 80 million hectares of arable land and readiness to allocate 100,000 hectares for Indonesian projects.

He linked the partnership to Indonesia’s food security goals under President Prabowo Subianto, and also encouraged cooperation in post-war reconstruction, including oil, gas, and renewable energy.

Source: Jakarta Globe

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Malaysia to strengthen trade relations with Qatar on AI, halal industries and data centers

parniani

UN: 7.8 million people are facing high levels of acute food insecurity in South Sudan

leila yazdani

Organic halal food market poised for global growth

parniani

Vietnam urged to upgrade standards to tap expanding global Halal market

parniani

Indonesia: Private-sector alliance sets sights on $9.5 trillion global halal market by 2030

parniani

IOM: Millions of desperate Sudanese return home amid Fragile conditions

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.