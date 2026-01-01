Report: Iraqi economy ranks 56th worldwide in 2026

Shafaqna English- Iraq has been ranked 56th globally, with a projected nominal GDP of roughly $265 billion.

A recent report published by the US data analytics platform Visual Capitalist shows that the global economy is expected to reach $126 trillion by the end of this year.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook for April 2026, the data highlight a significant concentration of global wealth, with just four nations making up nearly half of the world’s total output.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com