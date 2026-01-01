English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsUSworld

US job market, Good headline but ugly reality

0

Shafaqna English– In April, for the second month in a row, U.S. job creation surpassed forecasts—by a large amount—while the unemployment rate remained unchanged. This suggests that the labor market remains strong despite the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the resulting inflationary pressures.

Beneath the surface of that strong headline, the labor market is not booming at all. Although employers are reporting all-time high employment levels, household surveys indicate that employment is actually contracting. Furthermore, the U.S. workforce is declining quickly, the participation rate is at its lowest point in nearly five years, and the range of industries that are hiring remains narrower than the historical average.

SourceReuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Global thirst for biofuels returns

asadian

Slower growth in US services sector in March 2026

asadian

US job market shrouded in uncertainty

asadian

Truck drivers in America under pressure

asadian

Fishing industry in Thailand turns critical

asadian

Bank of England likely to keep interest rates unchanged

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.