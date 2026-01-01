Over 300 Christian leaders call on US Congress to stop funding Israel

Shafaqna English- Over 300 Christian leaders called on the US Congress to stop funding Israel as Israeli forces continue attacks on Gaza and raids in the West Bank.

Christian leaders from New York, California, New Jersey, Virginia, and Maryland, among others, joined the campaign and raised the alarm over the treatment of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

Dozens of Christian organisations also took part in a demonstration in front of Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Thursday, emphasising their rejection of any further US funding of Israel.

Sources: New Arab

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