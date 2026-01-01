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Research: Extreme heat is already a serious threat to hajj in future

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Shafaqna English-  Extreme heat is already a serious threat to the hajj pilgrimage. The future of the Hajj will depend on how the world responds to climate change, according to EGU26 research.

Around 2050, the Hajj will fall in peak summer again. By then, global temperatures will likely be higher.
This means future pilgrims may face even worse heat than in 2024. Scientists used climate models to study what lies ahead.
The results highlighted an urgent need for adaptation measures and, critically, mitigation efforts to reduce climate-change-related risks to pilgrims.

Even small increases in global temperature can sharply increase health risks.
At 1.5 degrees of warming, heat stroke risk during the Hajj could become five times higher. At 2 degrees, it could be ten times higher.

Source: Earth 

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