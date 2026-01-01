France: New Paris mayor commits to addressing migrant camps on streets

Shafaqna English- New Paris mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has promised residents to build a new center to try and house some of those currently on the streets.

This week, the new mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, visited a migrant camp near the center of the city, not far from one of the main train stations, Gare du Nord. The camp under the line two metro between the Barbes-Rochechouart, Stalingrad , and La Chapelle metro stops has reportedly been growing.

According to reports in French and British newspapers, including The Times and France Infos, the camp currently houses more than 800 migrants, mostly from countries on the continent of Africa.

Sources: Info Migrant

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