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Iraq launches three-point plan to combat pollution in Baghdad

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Shafaqna English- Iraq launches a three-point plan aimed at reducing pollution levels in Baghdad.
This initiative follows a surge in environmental concerns and includes a series of intensive regulatory campaigns to eliminate illegal sources of emissions across the capital.

According to Sinan Jaafar, Director General of Environmental Protection in the Central Region, joint field teams have already made significant progress. In coordination with the Baghdad Operations Command, authorities successfully closed and removed over 22 illegal metal smelting sites in the Rusafa district. These sites were identified as major contributors to harmful gas emissions and toxic odors affecting public health.

Sources:  Iraqi News

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