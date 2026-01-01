Poll: Extensive discontent over Trump’s economic management

Shafaqna English– A recent poll shows that over half of American voters are unhappy with how Donald Trump has managed inflation and the economy. The survey indicates that his tariff policies and the conflict involving Iran are hurting Republican chances before the US midterm elections.

According to a nationwide poll conducted last week by the research firm Focaldata on behalf of the Financial Times, inflation and the increasing cost of living are still the biggest concerns for voters as they look ahead to November’s congressional elections, in which control of both houses of Congress will be at stake.

Source: Dunyanews

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