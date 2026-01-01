ICRC: limitless wars should not be normalized

Shafaqna English- Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said intentional threats against civilians are devastating for entire populations, and emphasized that “limitless wars” should not be normalized.

“Any deliberate threats against civilians – in rhetoric and in action – are indefensible, inhumane, and devastating for entire populations. We cannot normalize limitless war. We need to bring humanity back into the conversation on conflict. Civilians and the infrastructure they rely on to survive need to be protected,” Spoljaric said in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

Sources: IRNA

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