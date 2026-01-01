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Aston Villa draw with rock-bottom Burnley

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Shafaqna English– Aston Villa’s inconsistent performances in the Premier League continued on Sunday(10 May 2026) as they were held to a 2-2 draw away against Burnley, who had already been relegated. The result leaves Villa barely holding onto fifth place—the final Champions League spot—while Bournemouth are closing in behind them.

Unai Emery’s team sit on 59 points, level on points with fourth-place Liverpool but behind on goal difference, and are four points ahead of Bournemouth with just two matches remaining.

Source: Reuters

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