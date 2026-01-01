Sabalenka suffers loss at Italian tennis event

Shafaqna English– Aryna Sabalenka’s buildup to the French Open hit a bump when she lost in the third round of the Italian Open to Sorana Cirstea.

The world No. 1 is now trying to recover from an injury before the Grand Slam starts later this month. Sabalenka required medical attention late in her match against Cirstea on Saturday(9 May 2026) before losing 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

This marked her second loss in three matches, following a quarterfinal defeat to Hailey Baptiste at the Madrid Open last month.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com