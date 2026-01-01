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[Video] Battle of Khandaq: Enemies Demoralized (Part 4)

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Shafaqna English- Why Quran? Presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) | By Sheikh Azhar Nasser, Part 60.

Multiple factors came together to demoralize the Qurayshi coalition and got them to retreat, ending the battle:

  • Imam Ali’s victory over Amr ibn al-Wadd – Shortage of food and fodder. They had prepared for quick battle, not a month-long seige – A violent storm that trashed the Qurayshi camp – Distrust sown between the kuffar and the jews by a secret convert – Some Arabs deciding they’d rather be ruled by Arab than by Jews, even of those Arabs are Muslims

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

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