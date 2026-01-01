AI toys for kids raise privacy and safety alarms

Shafaqna English- New AI-powered children’s toys are sparking debate over data privacy, emotional development, and the need for stronger regulations, according to Wired.

As AI integrates into children’s toys, concerns are mounting about potential data collection, the impact on children’s sense of reality, and the blurring lines between play and surveillance. Critics point to the risks of sensitive childhood data being recorded and potentially misused, while also questioning the effect of artificial companions on a child’s emotional development.

Lawmakers are increasingly calling for stricter oversight and regulations to ensure child safety and privacy in this rapidly evolving market.

Source: Wired

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