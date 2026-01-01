Mashhad: Written heritage of Haj Hossein Malek endowments in AQR

Shafaqna English- “Endowed and written legacy of Haj Hossein Malek plays a decisive role in shaping Malek Endowments Organization’s research programs, as it is one of Iran’s enduring cultural assets”, says Shahinpour, CEO of Malek Endowments Organization, speaking on the occasion of the Iranian National Documents and Written Heritage Day.

According to Shafaqna, highlighting the importance of preserving endowed documents and written works, Shahinpour said: “Haj Hossein Malek was among the few benefactors who deeply believed in registration and documentation of endowments”.

He added: “He was not only committed to endowing assets but also to their precise registration, preparation of clear documents, and specification of boundaries and rights of the endowments. This approach has left us a brilliant legacy of order, attention, and foresight”.

Shahinpour further noted: “One of the most important undertakings we have pursued in recent years at Malek Endowments Organization is the compilation and reexamination of the collection of endowment deeds and documents related to the endowments of Haj Hossein Malek. This effort is now nearing completion in the form of a precious book, presenting the exact history of Malek’s endowments along with explanations regarding the cultural and social perspective of this great benefactor”.

According to him, Malek’s love for books, documents, and written heritage laid a foundation for one of the most valuable cultural treasuries of the country. Root of this success lies in the character and insight of Haj Hossein Malek. “He endowed a large part of this heritage to the Astan Qods Razavi”.

CEO of Malek Endowments Organization concluded: “Protecting these documents and introducing cultural dimensions of Haj Hossein Malek’s thought is part of our organization’s identity. We consider it our duty to continue this path and to ensure that the capital he left as a legacy for Iranian culture is passed down to future generations”.

Source: Razavi.ir

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