Iranian ambassador to Armenia proposes joint interfaith events between Mashhad-Yerevan

Shafaqna English- Gholamreza Kahlaki, director of planning and supervision at Astan Qods Razavi’s deputy office for international affairs, and Khalil Shirgholami, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador to Yerevan, have examined Armenia’s significant potential to develop interfaith dialogue in a meeting at Iran’s embassy in the Armenian capital.

Referring to Armenia’s historical background as one of the oldest Christian countries in the world, Shirgholami stated that the country possesses considerable potential for interfaith dialogue.

Emphasizing the historical ties between people of Iran and Armenia, Iran’s ambassador mentioned: “Peace-seeking spirit of Armenians is an important factor in formation of sustainable coexistence between the two nations”.

Shirgholami also pointed to the position of the Armenian Church among Armenian people and evaluated approach of this religious institution towards interfaith dialogue as positive. He also considered Armenia a suitable platform for developing interfaith interactions in the region.

Pointing to capabilities of AQR in cultural and international fields, Iranian ambassador to Armenia added: “It is possible to plan for holding joint events between Mashhad and Yerevan in the field of interfaith dialogue”.

Also, highlighting AQR approach in developing interfaith dialogues and communication with various religions and denominations, Gholamreza Kahlaki stated: “The heavenly sanctuary of Imam al-Ridha (AS), who is the Imam of dialogue and tolerance, has provided a unique platform for planning cultural interactions with the world and Armenia possesses one of the best capacities for this purpose”.

Kahlaki also emphasized the necessity of establishing targeted communications with scientific and cultural centers, manuscript repositories, and universities active in the fields of Oriental studies and religion in Armenia, mentioning, “the groundwork for expanding these interactions will be provided in the future.”

Source: Razavi.ir

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