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Japanese company develops easy-to-install prayer space for Muslims

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Shafaqna English- A company in Soja, Okayama Prefecture, has created a compact, easy-to-install prayer room designed to help tourist sites and businesses accommodate Muslim visitors.
The product, called “Prayer Space,” was developed by an employee of OM Kiki Co., which manufactures welfare and other equipment. The idea came after a trip he took in the prefecture with a Muslim friend from Malaysia, during which his friend struggled to find a place to pray.
The company started selling the new product in December. The wooden structure stands 180 centimeters tall, and the floor measures 150 centimeters square. Since Muslims are required to pray multiple times during the workday and need to perform ritual cleansing of their hands, feet, face, and hair with water, the floor features a waterproof, easy-to-clean mat. The qibla marker on the ceiling can be rotated to indicate the direction of Mecca.

Sources: Dawn 

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