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Iraq: Success of first liver transplant in Karbala

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Shafaqna English- The Imam Hussain (AS) Shrine announced the success of two liver transplant surgeries at Imam Zayn al‑Abidin (AS) Hospital — a medical achievement described as an important milestone in Iraq’s healthcare sector.

According to the shrine, the procedures were performed for two young men who donated part of their liver to their mothers — an act both humanitarian and medically significant, and the first of its kind at this hospital.

The shrine added that specialized medical teams successfully carried out both surgeries, and the conditions of the donors and recipients are being closely monitored.

Source: MDEAST

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