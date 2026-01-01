Iranian President’s appreciation for the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Shafaqna English– Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his appreciation for the support of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani during the US-Israel war against Iran.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the message from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on X is as follows:

“I extend my highest gratitude and appreciation for the generous support expressed by the Grand Ayatollah Sistani (may his shadow endure) toward the Islamic Republic of Iran and the victims of the recent aggression, and I value the solidarity of the brotherly people of Iraq.

The Supreme Religious Authority has always been a strong fortress and a steadfast support for the oppressed.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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