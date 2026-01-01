Study links mystical psychedelic experiences to reduced fear of death

Shafaqna English- A new study in the Journal of Psychedelic Studies reports that people who undergo meaningful psychedelic experiences show a marked decrease in fear of dying, closely tied to increased feelings of connectedness, according to Psypost.

Researchers have long suggested that fear of death underlies many psychological struggles, from depression to existential anxiety. Psychedelics have repeatedly been shown to reduce this fear, but the mechanisms remain uncertain.

A team led by Noah N. Barr at the University of Wollongong surveyed 106 adults who had a significant psychedelic experience using substances such as psilocybin, LSD, ayahuasca, DMT, or mescaline. Participants completed questionnaires reflecting on their levels of death anxiety and connectedness in the three months before and after their experience.

Results showed that greater feelings of connection—to oneself, others, and the wider world—strongly predicted reduced fear of death. The study suggests that enhanced connectedness may be a key pathway through which psychedelics alleviate death-related anxiety.

Source: Psypost

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