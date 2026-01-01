Eating five eggs a week linked to lower Alzheimer’s risk

Shafaqna English- A new study suggests that moderate egg consumption may help protect brain health, with people who eat at least five eggs a week showing a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Published in The Journal of Nutrition, the study found that egg intake was associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s among adults aged 65 and older. Researchers said the findings point to eggs as a potentially beneficial part of a balanced diet for long-term cognitive health.

The study’s lead author, Jisoo Oh of Loma Linda University School of Public Health, said the research was driven by the need to identify modifiable dietary factors linked to Alzheimer’s risk, especially since there is no cure for the disease. The team analyzed data from the Adventist Health Study-2, which included detailed dietary records and Medicare-linked health information.

Researchers noted that eggs contain nutrients important for brain function, including choline, lutein, zeaxanthin, omega-3 fatty acids and phospholipids, all of which may support memory, nerve signaling and protection against oxidative stress.

Source: Psypost

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