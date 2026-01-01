New brain-scan tool flags Alzheimer’s risk earlier

Shafaqna English- A new MRI-based index may detect Alzheimer’s-related brain changes before memory loss begins, offering a cheaper and noninvasive way to identify people at higher risk, according to Psypost.

Published in Molecular Psychiatry, the tool—called the Regional Vulnerability Index—measures how closely a person’s brain scan matches the structural pattern typically seen in Alzheimer’s disease.

Developed by researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, the method analyzes whole-brain patterns rather than relying on visible signs that often appear only after symptoms start. The team says it could help capture early effects of genetic and cardiovascular risk factors, including the APOE E4 gene variant linked to a higher risk of dementia.

Source: Psypost

www.shafaqna.com