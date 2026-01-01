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Iraq nominates seven rural villages for UN best tourism villages initiative

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Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Tourism Authority announced its plan to nominate seven rural villages for the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) “Best Tourism Villages” initiative.

This move is part of a broader national strategy to improve rural and eco-tourism while protecting Iraq’s unique cultural and environmental heritage.

The UN Tourism initiative, launched in 2021, aims to recognize rural destinations that use tourism as a way to promote sustainable development and community well-being. By highlighting villages that keep their local lifestyles and traditions, the program seeks to stop rural-to-urban migration and create local economic opportunities.

Sources: Iraqi News 

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