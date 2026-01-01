WFP: Hunger crisis in Afghanistan is deepening

Shafaqna English- The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that Afghanistan is facing a worsening hunger crisis, with Women and children are the brunt of deepening food insecurity.

The United Nations has issued a stark warning that hunger and food insecurity are worsening in Afghanistan, with women and children facing the most severe consequences amid ongoing economic and humanitarian challenges.

According to UN agencies, Afghanistan continues to struggle with overlapping crises, including economic collapse, widespread unemployment, and climate-related shocks that have devastated livelihoods across the country. Rising regional tensions have also driven up food prices, putting additional pressure on vulnerable households.

Sources: Ariana News

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