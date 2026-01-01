US tech and financial giants in China

Shafaqna English– The U.S. business delegation accompanying President Donald Trump to his summit with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week—including companies like Meta, Tesla, and BlackRock—is primarily composed of firms looking to address their commercial challenges with the world’s second-largest economy.

According to a White House official speaking on Monday(11 May 2026), Trump will be joined on his May 14–15 visit by over a dozen CEOs and senior executives from firms including Tesla, BlackRock, Illumina, Mastercard, and Visa.

Source: Reuters

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