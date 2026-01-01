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Concerning inflation data in US

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Shafaqna English– In April, the rate of U.S. consumer inflation rose once again, marking its steepest annual climb in three years. This trend increases political dangers for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party as the November midterm elections approach.

According to the Labor Department’s Tuesday(12 May 2026) report, the Consumer Price Index rose for the second consecutive month. This increase was largely driven by sharp gains in energy costs during the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Additionally, food prices jumped significantly last month, and inflationary pressure spread to the services sector, where rents and airline tickets became more expensive.

SourceReuters

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