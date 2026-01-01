WHO: No signs of a larger outbreak of hantavirus

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday there is currently no indication that the hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship will become significantly larger.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 11 suspected cases have been linked to the outbreak aboard the Dutch-flagged expedition cruise ship, with nine already confirmed and two others likely to test positive.

Tedros said in a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid that all suspected and confirmed cases have been isolated and are being managed under medical supervision.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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