Shafaqna English- General Hajj 2026 Safety Policies

Saudi authorities have rolled out their most comprehensive safety infrastructure yet for Hajj 2026.

Crowd management and technology

Digital crowd-monitoring boards at mosque entrances across Mecca and Medina display colour-coded signals so pilgrims can see when spaces are at capacity.

AI-powered monitoring systems track crowd density at Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah in real time. Wearable technology distributed to pilgrims allows authorities to locate individuals and issue safety alerts if thresholds are exceeded.

Separate pathways for elderly and disabled pilgrims to reduce bottlenecks. Electric carts available for pilgrims with mobility challenges. Dedicated prayer areas for vulnerable groups during peak hours.

Heat prevention measures

Registered pilgrims now have guaranteed access to air-conditioned tents at Mina and Arafat. Additional shaded walkways, mist-spraying stations, and water distribution points have been installed along pilgrim routes.

Sources: Wego

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