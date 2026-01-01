Study reveals faith talks at home may shape adult religious life

Shafaqna English- Children who discuss faith with their parents are more likely to stay religious as adults and pass those beliefs on to their own children, new research suggests, according to Psypost.

Published in the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion, the study found that frequent childhood religious engagement and positive family experiences were linked to stronger religious participation in adulthood.

Researchers led by Julia S. Nakamura analyzed data from 16,548 members of 32 Catholic and Protestant congregations across the United States. The study examined childhood factors including parental marriage, family discussions about faith, religious service attendance, and parent-child relationship quality.

The findings showed that children who talked more often about faith with their parents were more likely to attend services as adults and discuss religion with their own children. Better family relationships and stronger religious involvement in childhood were also associated with more positive adult relational outcomes.

Source: Psypost

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