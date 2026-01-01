UNICEF: Israel killed 70 Palestinian children in West Bank since early 2025

Shafaqna English- Israeli military operations and increasing settler attacks in the occupied West Bank are causing more Palestinian children to be killed and injured, according to UNICEF. “We’re seeing attacks become increasingly coordinated,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva. “Documented incidents include children shot, stabbed, beaten, and pepper-sprayed.” Since January 2025, about 70 children have been killed—roughly one each week—and another 850 injured, mostly by live ammunition.

Sources: News.un.org

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