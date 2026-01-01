Report: 13 Muslims killed in religiously-motivated hate crimes in  first four months of 2026

Shafaqna English- In the first four months of 2026, at least 13 Muslims, including two women, a 15-year-old boy, and a 65-year-old man, were killed by Hindu extremist non-state actors in religiously motivated hate crimes across eight states, according to India Persecution Tracker data. Bihar had the highest number of fatalities followed by Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. At least four Muslims were killed by state actors during this period, including two Muslim brothers who were killed in police “encounters” within 48 hours of each other in Uttar Pradesh, days after Chief Minister Adityanath publicly ordered “strict action” in the case that led to their pursuit.

Sources: Maktoob Media

www.shafaqna.com