English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 3Other News

Report: 13 Muslims killed in religiously-motivated hate crimes in  first four months of 2026

0

Shafaqna English- In the first four months of 2026, at least 13 Muslims, including two women, a 15-year-old boy, and a 65-year-old man, were killed by Hindu extremist non-state actors in religiously motivated hate crimes across eight states, according to India Persecution Tracker data. Bihar had the highest number of fatalities followed by Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. At least four Muslims were killed by state actors during this period, including two Muslim brothers who were killed in police “encounters” within 48 hours of each other in Uttar Pradesh, days after Chief Minister Adityanath publicly ordered “strict action” in the case that led to their pursuit.

Sources: Maktoob Media

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

India: 36 bulldozers razed down 400 Muslim families’ homes in Assam

leila yazdani

Indian Muslims observe Ramadan as a month of reflection-charity

leila yazdani

India: Outrage as BJP video depicts CM Sarma shooting at Muslims

nafiseh yazdani

India’s Muslim Board condemns BJP leaders for Anti-Muslim rhetoric

nafiseh yazdani

India: Disturbing hate speech video sparks fear among Muslims

leila yazdani

India: 2025 marks normalization of violence against Muslims 

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.