UK’s PM faces biggest challenge

Shafaqna English- Keir Starmer faced his biggest challenge yet on Wednesday when his health minister was reported to be readying his resignation to try to trigger a contest to replace the British Prime Minister.

As Starmer and his ministers stood in silence to hear a speech by King Charles on Wednesday on their government’s agenda, the ceremony was overshadowed by what could be the most dangerous threat to the prime minister since MPs began urging him to resign over one of Labour’s worst defeats in last week’s local elections.

Sources: Aljazeera

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