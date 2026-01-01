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ICESCO seeks global peace through science & culture

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Shafaqna English– Ambassador Dr. Tarig Ali Bakheet, who serves as the OIC’s Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Social, and Cultural Affairs, underscored the significant role of ICESCO as a major OIC-affiliated institution. He also pointed to ICESCO’s ongoing efforts to foster mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence, especially through education, science, culture, and communication.

During the opening session of the 15th General Assembly of ICESCO, which took place in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia, on May 13, 2026, Dr. Bakheet spoke on behalf of OIC Secretary-General H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha. He urged Member States and bodies of ICESCO to step up their efforts in enhancing how Islamic cultural heritage is presented, preserved, and developed.

Source: OIC

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